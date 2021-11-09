 Dean Stockwell, 'Quantum Leap' and 'Blue Velvet' Star, Dead at 85 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Brandi Carlile Cover Joni Mitchell's 'Blue' on 'Colbert'
Home Movies Movie News

Dean Stockwell, ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Blue Velvet’ Star, Dead at 85

Married to the Mob and Battlestar Galactica star’s career spanned seven decades

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
Actor Dean Stockwell poses in Feb 1989 at an unknown location. (AP Photo/Alan Greth)

Dean Stockwell in 1989. (AP Photo/Alan Greth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dean Stockwell, the Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actor best known for the groundbreaking sci-fi shows Quantum Leap and Battlestar Galactica and David Lynch’s noir-fever dream Blue Velvet, has died at age 85. Variety has confirmed the actor’s death.

Stockwell, born in 1936 in North Hollywood, California, began his acting career as a child star on Broadway, later appearing in films like Anchors Aweigh opposite Frank Sinatra and Gene Kell, Kim alongside Errol Flynn, and Long Day’s Journey Into Night with Katherine Hepburn.

Stockwell went on to have a highly successful film career, with roles in Paris, Texas, Blue Velvet, Dune, and Married to the Mob, the latter earned Stockwell a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination.

But the actor will be remembered by many for his starring role as Admiral Al Calavicci in sci-fi series Quantum Leap, which ran for five seasons between 1989 and 1993. Quantum Leap earned Stockwell numerous awards nominations, both at the Emmys and the Golden Globes. He won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in 1990.

This story is developing

In This Article: obit, Obituary

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.