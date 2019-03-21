Watch Old Rivals Duel in New ‘Deadwood’ Movie Trailer

The gunslingers of Deadwood battle each other and the encroaching inevitability of modernity in the new teaser for the upcoming film sequel to the hit Western, set to premiere May 31st on HBO.

The Deadwood movie will be set 10 years after the series wrapped, with the characters reuniting to mark the official statehood of South Dakota. The new teaser doesn’t offer much in the way of plot points, but it does boast a quick-fire montage of shootouts, political intrigue and all sorts of old West grit.

The Deadwood movie will find stars Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant reprising their roles as Al Swearengen and Seth Bullock, alongside other returning cast members Molly Parker, Paula Malcomson, John Hawkes, Anna Gunn, Dayton Callie, Brad Dourif, Robin Weigert and more.

Deadwood aired just 36 episodes over the course of three seasons between 2004 and 2006. Despite its short run, the show was critically acclaimed and picked up several Emmys and a Best Actor Golden Globe for McShane. The series also landed at Number 23 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time, and as one of our 11 Greatest Gone-Too-Soon TV Shows.