Movies Movie News

Deadmau5 to Score Upcoming Film ‘Polar’

Jonas Akerlund-directed movie will star Mads Mikkelsen, Vanessa Hudgens

Deadmau5

Deadmau5 will compose his first film score for the upcoming movie adaptation of the graphic novel, 'Polar.'

IBL/REX/Shutterstock

Deadmau5 will compose his first film score for the upcoming movie, Polar, which is set to arrive next year via Netflix and Constantin Film.

Swedish director and drummer Jonas Åkerlund is directing Polar, which is an adaptation of Victor Santos’ noir graphic novel, Polar: Came From the Cold. The film stars Mads Mikkelsen as Duncan Vizla – also known as the Black Kaiser – an ex-assassin whose retirement plans are upended after his old boss labels him a liability to the firm. In order to survive, the Black Kaiser must fend off a deluge of younger, faster and equally ruthless killers tasked with silencing him.

On Twitter, Deadmau5 wrote, “Well, the mouse is outta the bag… working on my first film score for @constantinfilm @Netflix’s #Polar. So in honor of @theofficialmads character, I’ll be wearing an eyepatch the entire time #blackkaiser.”

Along with Mikkelsen, Polar will star Vanessa Hudgens, Katheryn Winnick and Matt Lucas. Jayson Rothwell wrote the screenplay.

Deadmau5’s Polar score will mark his first major piece of new music since the release of his 2015 album, W:/2016ALBUM/. Over the past few years, the DJ/producer has released a handful of projects, including the retrospective compilation, Stuff I Used to Do, and Where’s the Drop?, a project comprising new orchestral arrangements of old material. In July, Deadmau5 released a new EP, Mau5ville: Level 1.

