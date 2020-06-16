DC Comics Plots Digital Convention Featuring New Film Announcements, All-Star Panels

DC Comics and Warner Bros. will host a free virtual fan convention, DC FanDome, featuring new project announcements, content reveals, and panel discussions. The event will start August 22nd at 10 a.m. PT, and its digital hub will be accessible for 24 hours.

During DC FanDome, DC and Warner Bros. will offer details on and share exclusive footage from new films, television shows, comic books, and video games. There will also be a host of panels with the casts and creators of films and TV shows such as Aquaman, the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984, Suicide Squad, Watchmen, and director Zack Snyder’s previously unreleased director’s cut of Justice League (after much clamoring from fans, the so-called “Snyder Cut” will be released on HBO Max next year).

Per a press release, the DC FanDome will center around the “Hall of Heroes,” where fans can “experience special programming, panels, and content reveals.” There will also be five additional “satellite worlds, each with its own localized content and unique activities.”

The five satellite worlds are “DC WatchVerse,” where fans will be able to watch panels, exclusive screenings, never-before-seen footage, and more; “DC YouVerse,” where fans will be able to show off their own content, cosplay, and fan art; “DC KidsVerse,” which will feature special family-friendly programming; “DC InsiderVerse,” which will highlight the art and artists behind all DC endeavors, from films and comics to theme park rides and consumer products; and the “DC FunVerse,” which will feature special giveaways and merchandise. DC FanDome will also host the second annual “Blerd and Boujee House,” which debuted at Comic-Con last year and offered a special celebration of black and Latinx nerd culture.

“For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets, and without boundaries,” Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff said in a statement. “With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.”