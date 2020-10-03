‘Dazed and Confused’ Cast to Reunite for Virtual Table Read to Benefit Texas Voting Initiatives

The cast of Dazed and Confused — including Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Parker Posey and Jason London — will reunite for a virtual table read of director Richard Linklater’s cult 1993 film to raise money for Texas’ mail-in voting efforts.

Both the Voto Latino Foundation and March For Science will host the October 11th livestream, which will have pretty much Lee High School’s entire 1976 incoming senior class in attendance: Jason London, Anthony Rapp, Adam Goldberg, Nicky Katt, Joey Lauren Adams, Wiley Wiggins, Marissa Ribisi, Cole Hauser, Rory Cochrane and more.

Patton Oswalt will also moderate a post-read Q&A for the October 11th event, with special guests also promised. RSVP for the Dazed and Confused livestream with a donation of any amount at the event’s ActBlue page.

The cast of #dazedandconfused are reuniting to raise funds benefitting the voter turnout efforts of March For Science & @votolatino Foundation! Donate any amount to see an exclusive, live table reading and Q&A moderated by @pattonoswalt on Oct 11th at https://t.co/wwUuniDiaK pic.twitter.com/O0nw7xjTID — #VoteForScience (@MarchForScience) October 2, 2020

The Dazed and Confused cast is the latest ensemble to reunite in order to encourage increased voting on Election Day, with the casts of The Princess Bride, Parks and Recreation and Veep also hosting Zoom gatherings in an effort to swing the key battleground state; although Texas has long been a GOP bastion, Democrats believe the state could go blue on November 3rd.

“With a pandemic raging during an election year, this country should be investing in every possible measure to keep voters safe,” Voto Latino managing director Danny Friedman said in a statement. “No one should be forced to choose between their health and their vote. Unfortunately, the state of Texas does not allow COVID-19 to be used as a reason for mail-in voting. Voto Latino Foundation has registered 215,964 voters in Texas, and each one of them will be making their voices heard in November, despite the state’s intransigence.”

March for Science president Matt Tranchin added, “Now more than ever, we need science-informed policies and practices to protect the public and defend our democracy. As a Texan who is not allowed to vote by mail during a pandemic because of our state’s short-sighted election laws, it’s a powerful reminder that we need elected representatives who will embrace science and listen to public health officials.”