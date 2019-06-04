David Lynch to Receive Honorary Oscar

David Lynch will receive an Honorary Oscar at the 2019 Governors Awards, scheduled for Sunday, October 27th at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles. Actor Wes Studi and filmmaker Lina Wertmuller will also earn Honorary prizes, and Geena Davis will accept the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

In a statement about the 11th-annual event, Academy President John Bailey noted Monday that the Governors Awards “recognize individuals who have devoted themselves to a lifetime of artistic accomplishment and brought outstanding contributions to our industry, and beyond.”

Lynch, the co-creator of Twin Peaks and a widely acclaimed innovator of celluloid surrealism, has previously earned four Academy Award nominations: three for Best Director (1980’s The Elephant Man, 1986’s Blue Velvet and 2001’s Mulholland Drive) and one for Best Adapted Screenplay (The Elephant Man).

He and Twin Peaks collaborator Mark Frost revived the long-dormant series in 2017 for an 18-episode third season, “The Return,” on Showtime. Lynch wound up with four Emmy nods for that project, including Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special (with Frost) and Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special.

Lynch — who teamed with composer Angelo Badalamenti for the 2018 album Thought Gang — recently starred in Flying Lotus’ video for “Fire Is Coming,” a track from his latest LP, Flamagra.