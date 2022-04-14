David Cronenberg Returns to Body Horror in ‘Crimes of the Future’ Trailer

David Cronenberg’s new film, Crimes of the Future, will premiere at Cannes as part of the film festival’s official competition and a new teaser trailer hints at a return to the director’s formative body horror.

The trailer features Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, and Viggo Mortensen as characters who are living in not-so-distant future where humans have metamorphosed to be a hybrid of flesh and technology. Mortensen plays a “celebrity performance artist” who “publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances,” according to the film’s official synopsis. Seydoux plays his partner, while Stewart plays an investigator from the National Organ Registry who obsessively tracks their movements.

Following its debut at Cannes in May, Crimes of the Future will be released in theaters in the U.S. in June. The exact release date is yet to be announced.

Crimes of the Future marks Cronenberg’s first feature since 2014’s Maps to the Stars. While the film shares a title with a movie he made in 1970, about a dermatologist searching for the cause of a catastrophic plague, this new one is not a remake. It does, however, visually harken back to Cronenberg’s earlier work, including Videodrome, The Fly, and Existenz.