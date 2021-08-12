‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’ to Make Its One-Night Movie Theater Debut

David Byrne’s American Utopia will be coming to movie theaters for one night only on September 15th. The Spike Lee-directed film captured Byrne’s Broadway show during its original 2019-2020 sold-out run.

The Emmy-nominated HBO film, which screens two days before the show returns to Broadway at St. James Theatre beginning September 17th, will also feature an introduction from Byrne along with a never-before-seen conversation between Byrne and Lee. The film is presented by Iconic Events Releasing, Participant, River Road Entertainment, Warner Music Entertainment, and HBO Entertainment.

The exhilarating concert-theater-dance bonanza features songs from Byrne’s 2018 album of the same name, alongside classic songs from Talking Heads and his solo career.

Byrne’s band that hail from around the world — Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III — all appear in the film and are also returning for its upcoming Broadway run.

Tickets for David Byrne’s American Utopia‘s one-day theater debut are available online as well as at local theater box offices. Tickets for the new Broadway run are also available.