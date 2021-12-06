Dave Bautista Set To Star in M. Knight Shyamalan’s Next Movie

Dave Bautista will star in M. Knight Shyamalan’s next film, Deadline reports. There’s little detail about the project other than that it’s called Knock at the Cabin, and it is set to come out February 3, 2023.

Bautista confirmed the report, tweeting that it is “another dream come true” to work with Shyamalan.

Another dream come true working with @MNightShyamalan! https://t.co/69OmyT8oqg — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) December 6, 2021

Bautista’s film profile has risen considerably as he took on more work as an actor and retiring from the WWE as a pro wrestler. He plays Drax in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and will reprise that role in Marvel’s upcoming films Thor: Love and Thunder as well as in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3. Outside of his superhero role, Bautista recently starred in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, co-starred in Dune and will be in Dune’s sequel, and he’s set to return in Knives Out’s sequel Knives Out 2 next year as well. As Deadline reported, Bautista will also star in a buddy action comedy alongside Jason Momoa, set to shoot in 2023.

Knock at the Cabin will be Shyamalan’s next film following Old, which released to mixed reviews last July with a 50% critic’s rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film would go on to gross $90.1 million at the box office.

As Rolling Stone’s K. Austin Collins wrote of Shyamalan’s most recent film: “Old is goofy in all the right places (such as a cut to a couple — in particular to a view of someone’s belly — that made me laugh out loud) — and, yes, goofy in some of the wrong ways, too.”

