A Delivery Driver’s Livestream Becomes a Horror Flick in New ‘Dashcam’ Trailer

A delivery driver with a penchant for live-streaming gets thrown into a chaotic mess of unspecified horror in the new trailer for Dashcam.

The film was directed by Rob Savage, the British filmmaker behind the 2020 pandemic hit, Host, which takes place over the course of a lockdown Zoom call that grows increasingly unhinged. Dashcam, similarly, is shown entirely through the perspective of a livestream hosted by Annie (Annie Hardy), an aspiring musician who ditches Los Angeles in the thick of the pandemic to go visit her former bandmate Stretch (Amer Chadha-Patel) in London.

While in London, Annie takes over Stretch’s delivery route and winds up with a strange order: She’s given a stack of cash to take an ailing, elderly woman named Angela (Angela Enahoro) to a safe location to protect her from someone looking to harm her. Obviously, things get bonkers from there, and while the new Dashcam trailer is filled with plenty of creepy shots and jump-scare action, the exact nature of the mayhem remains a mystery.

Dashcam premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. It’s set to hit theaters and on-demand services June 3.