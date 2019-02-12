Watch Young Songwriter Reinvent the Beatles in Charming ‘Yesterday’ Trailer

A young songwriter reintroduces the world to the Beatles in the new trailer for Danny Boyle’s upcoming film, Yesterday, out June 28th.

The film stars Himesh Patel as Jack, an aspiring, but flailing, musician who’s involved in a car accident at the same moment a mysterious blackout grips the world. Not long after Jack wakes up, he discovers that the Beatles have essentially been erased from history, though he still remembers all of their songs.

In the new trailer for Yesterday, Jack rides one of the world’s greatest catalogues of music to global superstardom, pretending to pen “Something” on the spot during a late-night TV appearance and fielding questionable songwriting advice from Ed Sheeran, who suggests making “Hey Jude,” “Hey Dude.” With his newfound fame, however, Jack risks losing his childhood friend, Ellie (Lily James), the one person who has always believed in him.

Yesterday marks Boyle’s first feature film since 2017’s Trainspotting sequel, T2: Trainspotting. The film was written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter, Richard Curtis, whose credits also include Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually and Notting Hill.