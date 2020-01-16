See Daniel Radcliffe Fight With Gun Hands in ‘Guns Akimbo’ Trailer

Daniel Radcliffe is far away from his Harry Potter days in the new trailer for action flick Gun Akimbo. Directed by Jason Lei Howden, the film reveals a near-future world where Internet comments may have truly deadly results. The high-energy trailer has tones of The Purge, but seems like it will have a more comedic flair.

The official synopsis for the film notes, “Nerdy video game developer is a little too fond of stirring things up on the internet with his caustic, prodding, and antagonizing comments. One night, he makes the mistake of drunkenly dropping an inflammatory barb on a broadcast of Skizm, an illegal death-match fight club streamed live to the public. In response, Riktor, the maniacal mastermind behind the channel, decides to force Miles’ hand (or hands, as it were) and have him join the ‘fun.’ Miles wakes to find heavy pistols bolted into his bones, and learns Nix, the trigger-happy star of Skizm, is his first opponent.”

Radcliffe stars opposite Samara Weaving, the breakout star of Ready or Not, and Ned Dennehy. The film arrives in theaters May 5th.