Watch Daniel Craig Probe Family Murder Plot in ‘Knives Out’ Trailer

Daniel Craig plays a suave Southern inspector trying to solve the murder of an acclaimed crime novelist in the new trailer for Rian Johnson’s Knives Out. The film is set to open November 27th.

In the film, Craig stars as Detective Benoit Blanc, who’s brought in after the writer Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate after his 85th birthday. With Blanc and his partner Troy Archer (Lakeith Stanfield) surmising that any one of Thrombey’s relatives or house staff could have been responsible, they quarantine everyone and begin trying to loosen the truth out of a tangled knot of deception and dysfunction.

Stylized in a way that recalls the film adaptations of Agatha Christie’s novels, the Knives Out trailer teases plenty of intrigue along with a streak of wicked humor. In the opening moments of the trailer, Archer asks Thrombey’s daughter Linda (Jamie Lee Curtis) about the lead up to her father’s murder, prompting Linda to deadpan, “The party? Pre my dad’s death? Oh, it was great.”

Knives Out boasts an all-star cast that also includes Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Ana de Armas, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell. Johnson’s most recent films are Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 2012’s Looper. He previously dabbled in the whodunnit genre with his celebrated 2005 high school noir, Brick.