Daniel Craig Digs Up Dark Family Secrets in New Trailer for Whodunnit ‘Knives Out’

Daniel Craig plays a distinguished detective unweaving family deceit in the thrilling new trailer for Rian Johnson’s black-comedy murder-mystery film Knives Out.

Like the previous preview, the clip unfolds the basic plot: Craig’s character, the sophisticated Benoit Blanc, steps in to investigate after author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his mansion following his 85th birthday party. Suspecting foul play, Blanc and partner Troy Archer (Lakeith Stanfield) isolate each family member and grill them with questions about their potential motives — from finance to business to a romantic affair.

“I have eliminated no suspects,” Blanc intones. “The family is truly desperate. When people get desperate, the knives come out. This is a twisted web, and we are not finished untangling it. Not yet.”

The trailer teases the tense — and often hilarious — interviews, including scenes with cast members Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon and Katherine Langford.

Knives Out is the latest film from Johnson, the writer-director who most recently helmed 2012’s Looper and 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The whodunnit, out November 27th, recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, with Rolling Stone describing it as “an A-list Agatha Christie mystery à la mode in everything but name” and “a ridiculous amount of fun.”