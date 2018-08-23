Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton Star in Eerie New ‘Suspiria’ Trailer

A disturbing darkness envelops the latest trailer for Suspiria, Luca Guadagnino’s remake of the 1977 Dario Argento horror film of the same name. The clip follows Susie Bannion (Dakota Johnson) as she investigates the disappearance of several students at the Markos Dance Acamemy in Berlin.

“At the beginning, she gave me things: perfect balance, perfect sleep,” Susie says, musing over the hypnotic allure of the academy’s artistic director, Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton). “But she wants to get inside of me – I can feel her. She can see me.” Guadagnino creates an eerie tone with intense close-ups, abrupt jump scares and muted colors.

Chloe Grace Moretz, Lutz Ebersdorf and Mia Goth also star in the film, which sees a limited theatrical release in Los Angeles and New York on October 26th before its wide release on November 2nd. Radiohead’s Thom Yorke composed the movie’s score.

A previous Suspiria trailer tapped into a similar sense of dread with images of crawling maggots, ominous metal hooks and sheets covering dead bodies.