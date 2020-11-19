 Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland Star in 'Chaos Walking' Trailer: Watch - Rolling Stone

Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland Team Up in New Trailer for Sci-Fi Flick ‘Chaos Walking’

Film will also star Nick Jonas, Mads Mikkelsen, Cynthia Erivo, and David Oyelowo

Jon Blistein

Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland star in the new trailer for the upcoming sci-fi thriller, Chaos Walking, which is set to be released next year.

The film is based on Patrick Ness’ 2008 book, The Knife of Never Letting Go, which was the first installment in his Chaos Walking series. Set in the near future, the story is centered around Ridley’s character Viola, who crash lands on another planet where all the women have disappeared and all the men are afflicted by a force called “the Noise” that puts all their thoughts on display.

Upon her arrival, Viola teams up with Todd Hewitt (Holland), who vows to protect her, but also has to learn how to channel “his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets,” per a description.

Along with Ridley and Holland, Chaos Walking boasts a stacked cast that also includes Nick Jonas, Mads Mikkelsen, Cynthia Erivo, David Oyelowo, Kurt Sutter, and Demián Bichir. The film was directed by Doug Liman.

In This Article: Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland

