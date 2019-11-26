Watch Daisy Ridley Recap-Rap Eight ‘Star Wars’ Movies in Three Minutes

Daisy Ridley — who plays Rey in the most recent Star Wars trilogy — has her work cut out for her when it comes to promoing upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Most recently, Jimmy Fallon tasked her with rapping about every single Star Wars movie that came before Skywalker, out December 20.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fallon stood behind Ridley with some helpful illustrated cue cards as the actress did her best to blaze through a rap about Luke Skywalker and Co. Although Ridley likely won’t be dropping a mixtape anytime soon, she managed to stay on flow and cover all the basic bullet points of the Star Wars saga in just under three minutes. Not bad for a Jedi in training.

The story of Rey, Kylo Ren and the Skywalkers will soon be coming to a close, but Disney is still churning out plenty of Star Wars content, most recently with the premiere of the Disney+ streaming series The Mandalorian. It’s an action-packed show about a bounty hunter — and the scientifically adorable Baby Yoda.