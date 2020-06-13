See Famous Fathers Share Adventures in Parenting in ‘Dads’ Doc Trailer

Famous fathers share their adventures in parenting in the new trailer for Apple TV’s upcoming documentary Dads, premiering on the streaming service on Father’s Day weekend.

Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Conan O’Brien, actors Will Smith, Neil Patrick Harris and Patton Oswalt and filmmakers Judd Apatow and Ron Howard — father of Dads director and actress Bryce Dallas Howard — each provide their own stories of fatherhood in the film.

“Dads is a heartfelt and humorous documentary that celebrates the joys and challenges of parenting in today’s world,” Apple TV said of the documentary, which arrives June 19th.

“Featuring six extraordinary fathers from across the globe, this film offers a firsthand glimpse into the trials and tribulations of modern-day parenting through revealing interviews, rare home-movie footage, viral videos, and hilarious and thoughtful testimonials from some of Hollywood’s funniest celebrities.”

Dallas Howard, making her directorial debut, also examines the dads in her own family, including Ron, her late grandfather Rance and her brother Reed.