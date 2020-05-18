Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Takes It Back to Vietnam: Watch the Trailer

Spike Lee turns his sights on Vietnam in his next film Da 5 Bloods, premiering June 12th on Netflix. The first trailer, released on Monday, doesn’t disappoint: Set to The Chamber Brothers’ signature 1967 single “Time Has Come Today,” it’s an adrenaline-fueled clip that cuts together archival footage from the Vietnam War with two parallel stories concerning a group of aging veterans.

The four African-American vets, played by Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis and Isiah Whitlock, Jr., have returned to Vietnam in the present day to search for the remains of their fallen squad leader, played by Chadwick Boseman in flashbacks. But that’s not all they’re looking for — somewhere in the jungle lies the buried treasure that their squad leader helped them hide 50 years ago. Desperately seeking gold, the four vets, joined by one of their concerned sons (Jonathan Majors), battle against the forces of nature and their own trauma from the war during their quest.

Da 5 Bloods also stars Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Pääkkönen, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Van Veronica Ngo and Jean Reno. Lee directed, wrote and produced the film, while there are also co-writing credits for Danny Bilson, Paul DeMeo and Kevin Willmott and production credits for Lloyd Levin, Beatriz Levin and Jon Kilik.