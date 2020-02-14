‘Cut Throat City’ Trailer: RZA-Directed Drama Stars T.I., Wesley Snipes, Ethan Hawke

In the RZA-directed drama Cut Throat City, four childhood friends return to New Orleans after their hometown has been decimated from Hurricane Katrina. The devastation continues when they find their Lower Ninth Ward is not covered by FEMA for the assistance they need to rebuild.

In the new trailer, the friends find themselves running out of options, so they turn to a local gangster, who proposes they pull-off a risky casino heist for cash. Things get more dire when the job goes wrong. Detectives are in pursuit and a local warlord is also after them for believing they stole the heist cash, and the friends are forced to go on the run.

Written by P.G. Cuschieri, the film stars T.I., Wesley Snipes, Ethan Hawke, Shameik Moore, Terrance Howard, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Eiza Gonzalez, Denzel Whitaker, Keean Johnson, Kat Graham and Isaiah Washington.

The Wu-Tang Clan mastermind RZA’s third film — following his 2012 kung fu movie The Man With the Iron Fists and 2017’s Love Beats Rhymes — will open in theaters on April 10th.