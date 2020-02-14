 Watch New RZA-Directed 'Cut Throat City' Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Useful Idiots: Ro Khanna on Military Spending and the 2020 Primary Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

‘Cut Throat City’ Trailer: RZA-Directed Drama Stars T.I., Wesley Snipes, Ethan Hawke

Post-Hurricane Katrina heist film also features Shameik Moore and Terrance Howard

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

In the RZA-directed drama Cut Throat City, four childhood friends return to New Orleans after their hometown has been decimated from Hurricane Katrina. The devastation continues when they find their Lower Ninth Ward is not covered by FEMA for the assistance they need to rebuild.

In the new trailer, the friends find themselves running out of options, so they turn to a local gangster, who proposes they pull-off a risky casino heist for cash. Things get more dire when the job goes wrong. Detectives are in pursuit and a local warlord is also after them for believing they stole the heist cash, and the friends are forced to go on the run.

Written by P.G. Cuschieri, the film stars T.I., Wesley Snipes, Ethan Hawke, Shameik Moore, Terrance Howard, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Eiza Gonzalez, Denzel Whitaker, Keean Johnson, Kat Graham and Isaiah Washington.

The Wu-Tang Clan mastermind RZA’s third film —  following his 2012 kung fu movie The Man With the Iron Fists and 2017’s Love Beats Rhymes — will open in theaters on April 10th.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.