Emma Stone Transforms Into ‘Cruella’ in New Trailer for ‘101 Dalmatians’ Prequel

Disney has released the first teaser for its live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel, Cruella, which is due to arrive May 28th.

Set in London during the late Seventies, Cruella stars Emma Stone in the titular role. The film follows the character’s rise from a young grifter named Estella to one of the most nefarious and stylish villains in the Disney canon.

Per a synopsis, Estella arrives in London with the aim of making a name for herself as a designer. But eventually, “her flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute… But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella.”

Emma Thompson will play the Baroness von Hellman, while the Cruella cast also boasts Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Jamie Demetriou. Craig Gillespie directed the movie.