 'Crimes of the Future': See New Trailer for Cronenberg Body Horror Film - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: The Best Small Power Banks For Travel
Home Movies Movie News

‘Crimes of the Future’: ‘Surgery Is the New Sex’ in David Cronenberg’s New Body Horror Flick

Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart, and Lea Seydoux star in The Fly filmmaker’s return to sci-fi genre after over 20 years

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Fly director David Cronenberg returns to his trademark body horror genre in the new trailer for Crimes of the Future, the filmmaker’s upcoming sci-fi film.

The movie — which will premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival later this month — stars longtime collaborator Viggo Mortensen alongside Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux, with Mortensen playing a celebrity performance artist who “publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances,” production house Neon said of the film.

Judging by the red-band trailer — watch with caution — Crimes of the Future seems tailor-made for fans of Cronenberg offerings like Crash (which turned car accidents into a fetish) and his sci-fi horror works like 1983’s Videodrome and 1999’s Existenz, the latter the director’s last foray into the genre before a two-decade stretch of more grounded but no-less-adventurous features.

“Surgery is the new sex,” Stewart’s character whispers in Mortensen’s ear midway through the trailer.

Following its Cannes premiere, Crimes of the Future — Cronenberg’s first film since 2014’s Maps to the Stars — arrives in theaters on June 3.

In This Article: Cannes, David Cronenberg, Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.