‘Crimes of the Future’: ‘Surgery Is the New Sex’ in David Cronenberg’s New Body Horror Flick

The Fly director David Cronenberg returns to his trademark body horror genre in the new trailer for Crimes of the Future, the filmmaker’s upcoming sci-fi film.

The movie — which will premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival later this month — stars longtime collaborator Viggo Mortensen alongside Kristen Stewart and Lea Seydoux, with Mortensen playing a celebrity performance artist who “publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances,” production house Neon said of the film.

Judging by the red-band trailer — watch with caution — Crimes of the Future seems tailor-made for fans of Cronenberg offerings like Crash (which turned car accidents into a fetish) and his sci-fi horror works like 1983’s Videodrome and 1999’s Existenz, the latter the director’s last foray into the genre before a two-decade stretch of more grounded but no-less-adventurous features.

“Surgery is the new sex,” Stewart’s character whispers in Mortensen’s ear midway through the trailer.

Following its Cannes premiere, Crimes of the Future — Cronenberg’s first film since 2014’s Maps to the Stars — arrives in theaters on June 3.