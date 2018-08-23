‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Sequel in Development

Just days after Crazy Rich Asians opened at Number One, Warner Bros. confirmed plans to begin work on developing a follow-up film, according to The New York Times.

Crazy Rich Asians was based on a novel by Kevin Kwan; before the film version hit theaters, Deadline reports that the rights to follow-up novels China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems had already been obtained. Crazy Rich Asians made back its $30 million budget in under a week, making it easy — especially in sequel-happy Hollywood — for Warner Bros. to commit to moving forward with adapting China Rich Girlfriend for the big screen.

Director Jon M. Chu will return for the sequel, but he’s first slated to oversee a film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical In the Heights, according to The New York Times. Deadline reports that Crazy Rich Asians stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh all have options for the sequel.

Crazy Rich Asians took in $25.2 million during its opening weekend — the best opening for a PG-13 romantic comedy in six years. The film is expected to repeat at the top of the box office heap this weekend.