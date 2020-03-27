 'Contagion' Stars Reunite for PSAs to 'Control' Coronavirus - Rolling Stone
‘Contagion’ Stars Reunite for PSAs to ‘Control’ Coronavirus

Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Ehle team with Columbia University for videos aimed at fighting “misleading, inaccurate messages” about COVID-19

By

Reporter

The cast of Contagion — the 2011 pandemic film that’s become the most urgent movie of 2020 for its near-prediction of the coronavirus outbreak — staged a “virtual reunion” to record a series of public service announcements to fight “misleading, inaccurate messages” about COVID-19.

Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Ehle have teamed with the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health — the same experts that worked with director Steven Soderbergh and writer Scott Z. Burns on Contagion — for Control the Contagion, a public health campaign to spread “information about scientific, evidence-based precautions that we can all take to better protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities.”

“Misleading, inaccurate messages and advice about the COVID-19 pandemic are being shared across both traditional and social media platforms. We wanted to do our part to curb this,” Control the Contagion said of their mission.

Each actor filmed their PSA on their own: Damon advises people on how to social distance, while Winslet provides a tutorial on the proper way to wash your hands. Fishburne breaks down how to help flatten the curve, and Ehle — whose character discovers the vaccine cure in Contagion — gives advice on how to stay healthy in the face of this currently vaccine-less epidemic.


