‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Trailer Confronts a Demonic Murder Case

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the latest installment in The Conjuring horror franchise starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. The film is set to debut in theaters and on HBO Max on June 4th.

The third Conjuring movie is based on the real-life case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who defended himself against a manslaughter charge by claiming that the devil possessed him at the time of the killing. Wilson and Farmiga return as supernatural investigators Ed and Lorraine Wilson, uncovering what Johnson’s true motivations were while they battle demonic beings and supernatural forces along the way. Julian Hilliard (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, The Haunting of Hill House) also appears in the trailer as a demon-possessed boy named David Glatzel, who confronts a demon hiding in his water bed.

The trailer also hints that The Devil Made Me Do It could be the final Conjuring installment with Wilson and Farmiga. Whether that’ll be the case or not, the series lives on in the spinoffs Annabelle, The Nun, and The Curse of La Llorona.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is directed by Michael Chaves and written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Saw creator James Wan, who also created and directed the first two movies of the franchise.