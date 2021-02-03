‘Coming 2 America’: Eddie Murphy Returns to Queens in New Trailer

Amazon Studios has shared the second trailer for the much-anticipated Coming 2 America, the sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy that premieres on the streaming service of March 5th.

Building off the first trailer that premiered in December, the new preview brings the action first to Queens and then the fictional country of Zamunda, where Murphy’s King Akeem faces a potential military coup led by a general played by Wesley Snipes. In order to stop the takeover, King Akeem and his confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) venture back to America to find the king’s long-lost male heir.

“Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York — where it all began,” Amazon said of the film.

Most of the Coming to America cast returns for the second installment, including James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, Vanessa Bell Calloway, John Amos, and Paul Bates. The film also stars Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Teyana Taylor, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy.

The sequel also sees the return of additional characters played by Murphy and Hall, like the Queens barbershop owners and the funk band the Randy Watson Experience.

The screenplay was written by Kenya Barris of Blackish, along with the original comedy’s screenwriters Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield. Hustle and Flow‘s Craig Brewer directed the sequel.