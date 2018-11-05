Watch Coen Brothers’ Quirky Western ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ Trailer

The Coen Brothers preview their idiosyncratic Western vision with a new trailer for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, the duo’s upcoming Netflix anthology film.

“Well, folks, things have a way of escalating our here in the west,” says Tim Blake Nelson’s titular, quick-witted gunslinger, introducing a stylish montage from the six-part project – including gunfights, unusual business transactions, James Franco’s outlaw staring down a death-by-hanging and Tom Waits’ Prospector digging a ditch.

The main sequence shows Scruggs squaring off with a rival in a saloon. “I’d appreciate it if you’d deposit your weapon in the receptacle by the swinging doors,” he says, leading to a quick shot of him shooting a man over his shoulder using a mirror. “Best not to play it too fancy,” he cracks to himself.

Joel and Ethan Coen initially conceived the project as a six-part television series before consolidating the stories into an anthology feature that premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Exclusive limited theatrical runs begin November 8th before the movie’s Netflix premiere on November 16th.

Liam Neeson and Zoe Kazan also co-star in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, one of Rolling Stone‘s most anticipated fall movies.