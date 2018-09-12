Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next The Perfect Storm: How Climate Change and Wall Street Almost Killed Puerto Rico Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Coen Brothers Return to Western Genre With ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ Trailer

Netflix’s anthology film to premiere on streaming service and select theaters on November 16th

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

The Coen Brothers return to the Western genre in the new trailer for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Netflix‘s upcoming anthology film from the acclaimed directors.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a six-part Western anthology film, a series of tales about the American frontier told through the unique and incomparable voice of Joel and Ethan Coen,” Netflix said of the film. “Each chapter tells a distinct story about the American West.”

The trailer doesn’t delve too far into each segment’s plot but reveals a series of quirky, Coen-esque characters, from James Franco’s dim-witted, death sentence-avoiding outlaw to Tim Blake Nelson’s goofy gunslinger Buster Scruggs, the connective tissue between the chapters.

Originally envisioned as a six-part television series for Netflix, the Coen Brothers instead consolidated the stories into a feature film that premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Tom Waits, Liam Neeson and Zoe Kazan also co-star in the film.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, one of Rolling Stone‘s most anticipated fall movies, arrives on Netflix and in select theaters on November 16th.

In This Article: Coen Brothers, Netflix

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad