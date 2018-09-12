Coen Brothers Return to Western Genre With ‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ Trailer

The Coen Brothers return to the Western genre in the new trailer for The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Netflix‘s upcoming anthology film from the acclaimed directors.

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a six-part Western anthology film, a series of tales about the American frontier told through the unique and incomparable voice of Joel and Ethan Coen,” Netflix said of the film. “Each chapter tells a distinct story about the American West.”

The trailer doesn’t delve too far into each segment’s plot but reveals a series of quirky, Coen-esque characters, from James Franco’s dim-witted, death sentence-avoiding outlaw to Tim Blake Nelson’s goofy gunslinger Buster Scruggs, the connective tissue between the chapters.

Originally envisioned as a six-part television series for Netflix, the Coen Brothers instead consolidated the stories into a feature film that premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Tom Waits, Liam Neeson and Zoe Kazan also co-star in the film.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, one of Rolling Stone‘s most anticipated fall movies, arrives on Netflix and in select theaters on November 16th.