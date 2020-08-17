Issa Rae, Bette Midler Reckon With the ‘New Normal’ in ‘Coastal Elites’ Trailer

HBO has released the first glimpse of Coastal Elites, a “socially distanced satire” created during and focused on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film stars Sarah Paulson, Bette Midler, Issa Rae, Kaitlyn Dever and Dan Levy as the so-called “coastal elites,” each living in New York or Los Angeles in isolation during the pandemic. Shot remotely, Coastal Elites appears to be made up largely of confessional segments in which the characters discuss their concerns and fears regarding this “new normal.” Granted, Covid isn’t the only subject at play — there are plenty of references to Trump, homosexuality and the like as well.

“He’s wearing jeans and a windbreake, and the hat — the red hat, you know the one, the MAGA hat,” Midler says, recalling someone she saw on the street in New York City. “Two blocks from the Public Theatre and Cooper Union, where Lincoln spoke! And Larry Kramer! It’s like me going to Nebraska, wearing a yarmulke, waving a rainbow flag while reading a book!”

Coastal Elites was directed by Jay Roach (Meet the Parents, Dinner for Schmucks, Bombshell) and written by Paul Rudnick (Sister Act, Addams Family Values). It premieres on September 12th only on HBO platforms.