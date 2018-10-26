Rolling Stone
‘Clueless’ Movie Remake in the Works

‘Girls Trip’ writer Tracy Oliver tapped to produce new take on Nineties comedy

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5883440u)Brittany Murphy, Alicia Silverstone, Stacy DashClueless - 1995Director: Amy HeckerlingParamountUSAScene StillJane Austen

Nineties comedy film 'Clueless' is getting a remake.

Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Classic Nineties comedy movie Clueless is getting a remake, Deadline reports. Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver has been tapped to produce, while Glow writer Marquita Robinson will pen the script for the Paramount Pictures project.

Directed and written by Amy Heckerling, the 1995 original was loosely based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel, Emma. The film starred Alicia Silverstone as privileged Beverly Hills high school student Cher, Paul Rudd, Breckin Meyer, Jeremy Sisto, Stacey Dash and the late Brittany Murphy. The film continued to resonate with teen fans two decades after it was released.

In the original, Cher’s external superficiality gave way to charm even when was firing off fun, wry comebacks. This included clever retorts aimed at her stepbrother/crush, incredulous expressions of displeasure (“As if!”) and telling her friend “You gave him a toothache” to explain that the guy thought her friend was sweet.

As the new film version is still in early development, it’s unclear if it will include former characters reprising their roles. The remake news comes as Clueless, The Musical is set to make its Off-Broadway debut. With a book by Heckerling and starring Dove Cameron, the show opens on November 20th at New York’s The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre.

