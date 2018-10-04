Watch Clint Eastwood Dodge DEA in Tense Trailer for ‘The Mule’

Clint Eastwood plays an octogenarian drug smuggler in the trailer for his latest directorial effort, The Mule. The film is set to open December 14th.

The Mule is based around the real-life story of Leo Sharp, a World War II veteran and renowned horticulturalist, who also worked as a courier for the Sinaloa drug cartel. Eastwood stars in the Sharp role as Earl Stone, a man who, facing foreclosure on his business, accepts a driving job without knowing the nature of his cargo.

Even after Earl finds out he’s smuggling drugs, the cartel keeps him in their employ, pairing him with a handler who happens to be in the sights of DEA agent Colin Bates (Bradley Cooper). The trailer for The Mule offers a powerful look at the intersecting storylines as family drama collides with a cops-and-robbers thriller.

The Mule marks Eastwood first major acting role since 2012’s Trouble With the Curve, though it’s the second film he’s directed this year following The 15:17 to Paris. The Mule also stars Laurence Fishburne, Michael Peña, Dianne Wiest and Andy Garcia.