 Clint Eastwood Finds Redemption in 'Cry Macho' Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hear Vince Staples' Pokemon-Inspired Single 'Got ’Em'
Home Movies Movie News

Clint Eastwood Finds Redemption in ‘Cry Macho’ Trailer

Eastwood stars in and directed the film

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Warner Bros. has released a trailer for Clint Eastwood’s latest film, Cry Macho. The film, directed by and starring Eastwood, is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on September 17th.

The movie’s synopsis notes, “The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.”

“It’s about a man who has been through some hard times in his life and then unexpectedly another challenge is brought to the foreground,” Eastwood told Entertainment Weekly. “He would normally never do it but he is a man of his word. He follows through. And it starts his life over again.”

Cry Macho also stars Dwight Yoakam, Natalia Traven and Eduardo Minett. The film was written by Nick Schenk and author N. Richard Nash, who adapted it from his 1975 novel before his death in 2000.

In This Article: Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.