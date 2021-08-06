Clint Eastwood Finds Redemption in ‘Cry Macho’ Trailer

Warner Bros. has released a trailer for Clint Eastwood’s latest film, Cry Macho. The film, directed by and starring Eastwood, is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on September 17th.

The movie’s synopsis notes, “The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.”

“It’s about a man who has been through some hard times in his life and then unexpectedly another challenge is brought to the foreground,” Eastwood told Entertainment Weekly. “He would normally never do it but he is a man of his word. He follows through. And it starts his life over again.”

Cry Macho also stars Dwight Yoakam, Natalia Traven and Eduardo Minett. The film was written by Nick Schenk and author N. Richard Nash, who adapted it from his 1975 novel before his death in 2000.