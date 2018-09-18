Rolling Stone
See Claire Foy as Lisbeth Salander in New ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’ Trailer

‘The Crown’ actress takes over role of “Dragon Tattoo” protagonist in sequel/quasi-reboot

Claire Foy assumes the role of Lisbeth Salander and takes on some deadly family business in the new trailer for The Girl in the Spider’s Web, the sequel and quasi-reboot to the 2011 film The Girl With the Dragon’s Tattoo.

“A new Dragon Tattoo story comes to the screen starring Claire Foy (The Crown) as Lisbeth Salander, the fierce, outcast vigilante defender from the acclaimed Millennium book series created by Stieg Larsson,” the film’s synopsis states.

In the trailer, Foy’s Salander aims to “hurt men who hurt women” but finds herself tangled in a conspiracy involving her estranged sister Camilla, who is seemingly the mastermind behind a series of gruesome crimes.

Don’t Breathe director Fede Alverez takes over for filmmaker David Fincher on the sequel, with the Emmy-winning Foy occupying the role previously played by Rooney Mara and, in the Swedish-language versions, Noomi Rapace. New additions to the cast include LaKeith Stanfield, Stephen Merchant, Vicky Krieps and Sylvia Hoeks, who plays Camilla in the film.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web opens in theaters on November 9th.

