The First Time With Claire Foy

Actress Claire Foy discusses her lifelong love of Bruce Springsteen, throwing back pints of white wine in college and her mortifying first performances as an actress in the latest installment of “The First Time.”

Foy recalls a handful of early music memories, including her childhood love of Nineties British pop acts Eternal and East 17, though she notes that Springsteen has been a constant throughout her life. “There’s no beginning or end with Bruce Springsteen,” Foy says. “Every Christmas, ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town,’ and pretty much every day of the week, I think, ‘Dancing in the Dark.’ He was just a part of my family.”

The actress also spoke about the first time she ever got drunk, admitting she steered clear of alcohol until she got to university for fear of getting sick. After being convinced by her friends to go out one night, Foy said she drank a pint of white wine, and though she did get sick, realized the hangover wasn’t so bad. However, there were longterm consequences: “I spent three years getting absolutely hammered on white wine, really disgusting white wine, and now I can never drink it ever again,” Foy said. “It essentially means I spend the night in the toilet being sick.”

Perhaps even more embarrassing than her college drinking habits, Foy recalled the inauspicious start to her acting career. While Foy has recently picked up an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her turn on The Crown, and is set to take over the role of Lisbeth Salander in the new Girl With the Dragon Tattoo film, her first role was the Virgin Mary in a school nativity play, while her second was as Titania in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“I wore a purple tutu and fell off the stage,” Foy remembers with a laugh. “I didn’t remember that at all until my friends reminded me that actually I fell off the stage. I must’ve just completely wiped it out because it was too embarrassing.”