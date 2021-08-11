Films Nerds Take Note: ‘Citizen Kane’ Is Getting a 4K Ultra HD Release

Orson Welles’ influential movie Citizen Kane, widely considered the best film ever made, leads the Criterion Collection’s upcoming 4K Ultra HD offerings. Its first slate of releases includes six films; each edition will house special features, which will be detailed next week.

Citizen Kane was Criterion Collection’s first laser-disc offering 37 years ago, and in November it will return to its library in 4K Ultra HD after a long absence.

In addition to Citizen Kane, Allen and Albert Hughes’ Menace II Society, Jane Campion’s The Piano starring Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin, David Lynch’s Mullholland Dr., Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s The Red Shoes, and Richard Lester’s Beatles classic A Hard Day’s Night round out the initial offerings.

Each title will be available as a 4K UHD+Blu-ray combo pack, which includes a 4K UHD disc of the film along with a Blu-ray of the film and its special features. Select films will also be offered in Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos.