 'Citizen Kane' Leads Criterion Collection's Upcoming 4K UHD Releases - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next How to Watch the New Whitney Houston Documentary Online Free
Home Movies Movie News

Films Nerds Take Note: ‘Citizen Kane’ Is Getting a 4K Ultra HD Release

Menace II Society, The Piano, A Hard Day’s Night among upcoming titles in Criterion Collection’s upcoming rollout

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Citizen Kane, Criterion Collection

Courtesy of Criterion Collection

Orson Welles’ influential movie Citizen Kane, widely considered the best film ever made, leads the Criterion Collection’s upcoming 4K Ultra HD offerings. Its first slate of releases includes six films; each edition will house special features, which will be detailed next week.

Citizen Kane was Criterion Collection’s first laser-disc offering 37 years ago, and in November it will return to its library in 4K Ultra HD after a long absence.

In addition to Citizen Kane, Allen and Albert Hughes’ Menace II Society, Jane Campion’s The Piano starring Holly Hunter and Anna Paquin, David Lynch’s Mullholland Dr., Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s The Red Shoes, and Richard Lester’s Beatles classic A Hard Day’s Night round out the initial offerings.

Each title will be available as a 4K UHD+Blu-ray combo pack, which includes a 4K UHD disc of the film along with a Blu-ray of the film and its special features. Select films will also be offered in Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos.

In This Article: Anna Paquin, Beatles, David Lynch, Holly Hunter, The Beatles

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.