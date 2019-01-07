Golden Globes 2019: Church of Satan Praises Christian Bale for Thanking Satan

The Church of Satan praised Christian Bale’s Golden Globes win after the Vice actor thanked Satan in his acceptance speech.

Upon winning best actor in a motion picture comedy or musical for his portrayal of former vice president Dick Cheney, Bale told the audience and the millions watching at home, “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role.” Bale also said Cheney was “absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody.”

Soon after the acceptance speech, the Church of Satan recognized Bale’s gratitude on Twitter.

“To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential,” the church tweeted. “As Mr. Bale’s own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan!”

The Church of Satan also noted, “Bale’s Dark Knight era Batman is the best Batman ever.” The church’s Twitter later bore the brunt of viewers who were dismayed at Bale thanked the devil:

That'll teach him. https://t.co/w9mBluxNSQ — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) January 7, 2019

"Satan has been the best friend the church has ever had, as he has kept it in business all these years!" ― Anton Szandor LaVey, The Satanic Bible https://t.co/JiqdPRJWsZ — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) January 7, 2019

While Satanists reveled Bale’s win, not everyone was happy with the actor’s Golden Globes victory: Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the former vice president’s daughter, tweeted an article about Bale’s 2008 alleged assault against family members. “Satan probably inspired him to do this, too,” she quipped.