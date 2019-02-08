Watch Chucky Come to Life in ‘Child’s Play’ Trailer

Murderous doll Chucky is returning to screens this year in a remake of the 1988 horror classic Child’s Play. The first trailer for the movie offers fans a glimpse of the new version, which stars Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman and Brian Tyree Henry, although it doesn’t give us much of the doll himself.

The clip opens with a fake commercial for a new Buddi toy before cutting to the family who unfortunately procures a malfunctioning (or potentially possessed) version of the toy. The teaser trailer keeps Chucky himself in the shadows, giving only hints of his malicious face, but reveals several human characters, including Plaza’s mother, in precarious and deadly situations.

The movie, which features the tagline “More Than A Toy… He’s Your Best Friend,” was directed by Lars Klevberg and reimagines Tom Holland’s original, which has spawned numerous sequels. Child’s Play will arrive in theaters to give you nightmares on June 21st.