Christopher Plummer, ‘The Sound of Music’ Actor, Dead at 91

Christopher Plummer, the prolific actor who starred in The Sound of Music, Beginners, The Last Station and countless more, died Friday, February 5th. He was 91.

Plummer’s manager, Lou Pitt, confirmed his death, in a statement to Variety, “Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us.”

Plummer’s career spanned more than seven decades and, per IMDB, included over 200 credits. In 2012, he became the oldest winner of a competitive Oscar, taking home Best Supporting Actor for his turn in Mike Mills’ Beginners. Two years prior, he’d been nominated for the same prize for The Last Station, while in 2018 he was up for it again for his performance in All the Money in the World in a role that he was cast in last-minute to replace Kevin Spacey.

Plummer was born in Toronto and raised in Montreal by his mother after his parents divorced. Though Plummer came from a rather distinguished lineage — his great-grandfather, Sir John Joseph Caldwell Abbott, was a railway magnate and former prime minister — there wasn’t much money left by the time Plummer was growing up, and his mother often worked two jobs to support them.

Plummer found his outlet in music and acting. In fact, he was such a natural on the stage that he wowed the theater critic for the Montreal Gazette with his portrayal of Mr. Darcy in his high school’s production of Pride and Prejudice. By 18, he was a player in the Montreal Repertory Theater, earning more raves for playing Oedipus in a production of Jean Cocteau’s Infernal Machine.

In the Fifties, Plummer began scoring television roles in both Canada and the United States, while in 1953 he made his Broadway debut in The Starcross Story (though the show closed after its opening night). Television anthologies, touring productions and other stage work comprised the bulk of Plummer’s work during the Fifties, a run that culminated with a Tony Nomination in 1959 for Best Actor in a Play for his performance in Archibald MacLeish’s J.B.

Plummer began making some headway in Hollywood towards the end of the Fifties, making his film debut in Sidney Lumet’s 1958 film Stage Struck. Other early credits included Wind Across the Everglades and The Fall of the Roman Empire, and then in 1965 he played Captain von Trapp in the film adaptation of The Sound of Music (it was Bill Lee who overdubbed the singing parts).

While the role is arguably his most famous, Plummer was never much of a fan. As The Times notes, he told People in a 1982 interview, “To do a lousy part like von Trapp, you have to use every trick you know to fill the empty carcass of the role. That damn movie follows me around like an albatross.” (Plummer seemed to soften some later in life, writing in his 2008 memoir, In Spite of Myself, that he was a “pampered, arrogant young bastard” at the time and his “behavior was unconscionable.”)

This story is developing…