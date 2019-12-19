Christopher Nolan Unveils Mysterious Trailer for Time-Bending Thriller ‘Tenet’

Jonathan David Washington gets wrapped up in a time-twisting mission to save the world in the new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s new film, Tenet, out July 17th, 2020.

Nolan has offered little info about the plot of Tenet, and while the new trailer provides a few illuminating details, much of the film remains a mystery. In the clip, Washington plays a special agent of sorts who passes a crucial test when he chooses to die rather than give up his colleagues to an enemy. When Washington’s character wakes up in the “afterlife,” he finds himself part of a top secret group determined to prevent World War III.

While the trailer goes on to tease plenty of classic spy craft, things take a very Nolan-esque turn at the end when time itself starts to bend. In the trailer’s final sequence, Washington and his partner walk into a room where several gunshots have clearly been fired. When the partner asks what happened, Washington replies, “It hasn’t happened yet.”

Tenet also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh