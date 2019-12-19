 Watch Trailer for Christopher Nolan's Mysterious New Film 'Tenet' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Bohemian Rhapsody: New Book Explores the Incredible Life of the Late World-Music Singer Lhasa Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Movies Movie News

Christopher Nolan Unveils Mysterious Trailer for Time-Bending Thriller ‘Tenet’

New film stars Jonathan David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, more

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jonathan David Washington gets wrapped up in a time-twisting mission to save the world in the new trailer for Christopher Nolan’s new film, Tenet, out July 17th, 2020.

Nolan has offered little info about the plot of Tenet, and while the new trailer provides a few illuminating details, much of the film remains a mystery. In the clip, Washington plays a special agent of sorts who passes a crucial test when he chooses to die rather than give up his colleagues to an enemy. When Washington’s character wakes up in the “afterlife,” he finds himself part of a top secret group determined to prevent World War III.

While the trailer goes on to tease plenty of classic spy craft, things take a very Nolan-esque turn at the end when time itself starts to bend. In the trailer’s final sequence, Washington and his partner walk into a room where several gunshots have clearly been fired. When the partner asks what happened, Washington replies, “It hasn’t happened yet.”

Tenet also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.