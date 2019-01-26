Christopher Nolan Locks in 2020 Release Date for Next Film

Christopher Nolan has locked in a release date for the Dunkirk director’s next film. However, no other details about the much-anticipated blockbuster have been revealed.

Warner Bros. announced Friday that Nolan’s next film would open in IMAX on July 17th, 2020, Variety reported. The film was also described as an “event film,” although any other specifics – including title, plot and cast – weren’t shared.

Given the summer release date, it’s likely the next Nolan film will be on the scale of previous blockbusters like The Dark Knight, Inception, Interstellar and Dunkirk, which went into pre-production in January 2016 ahead of its July 2017 release date, a timeline the next Nolan film will follow. Dunkirk ranked Number One on Rolling Stone‘s list of the 10 Best Movies of 2017, and earned eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Variety added that a pair of feature-length animated films based on 30-minute cartoon series, SpongeBob Movie and Bob’s Burgers, are also scheduled to arrive on July 17th, 2020.