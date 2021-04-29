Watch Christoph Waltz Spin Web of Lies in ‘Georgetown’ Trailer

Paramount has released the trailer for Georgetown, directed by and starring Christoph Waltz alongside Annette Bening and Vanessa Redgrave. The film, in theaters May 14 and on digital May 18, was inspired by the bizarre true story of Albrecht Muth.

The film’s official synopsis notes, “Waltz stars as Ulrich Mott, an eccentric and smooth-talking social climber who seems to have everyone in Washington, D.C. wrapped around his finger. But when his wealthy, well-connected and much older wife (Redgrave) turns up dead in their home, her daughter Amanda (Bening) suspects Ulrich may not be all that he seems as the police investigation begins to uncover a larger deception that goes far deeper than anyone ever imagined.”

Georgetown is based on a 2012 New York Times Magazine article by Franklin Foer about Muth, which details the strange lies uncovered during the investigation into the death of his elderly wife in D.C. The film was written by David Auburn and directed by Waltz, who has been attached to the project for several years. It also stars Corey Hawkins and Laura de Carteret.

