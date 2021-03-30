 Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson Hunt for Jigsaw in 'Spiral' Trailer - Rolling Stone
Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson Hunt for Jigsaw in ‘Spiral’ Trailer

Latest Saw movie, which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will now hit theaters on May 14th

Lionsgate has released the first full-length trailer for Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the latest film in the Saw franchise, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. Originally scheduled to be released last spring, the horror movie was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and will now be released May 14th, 2021 in theaters.

Spiral follows Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Rock), his police veteran father (Jackson), and Zeke’s rookie partner William Schenk (Max Minghella) as they investigate a series of murders that are eerily reminiscent of the Jigsaw Killer’s grisly crimes. Zeke discovers that the murders reveal a pattern of cop-killing throughout the city — with disembodied pig heads showing up at his police precinct — and soon finds himself in the middle of a sadistic torture game.

With vaccine distribution underway and movie theaters starting to reopen across the country, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president of distribution David Spitz told Variety that the studio is confident that Spiral will “kick off a robust summer moviegoing season.”

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman (who helmed Saw II, Saw III, and Saw IV), and written by Jigsaw screenwriters Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger. Marisol Nichols and Zoie Palmer also star in the film.

