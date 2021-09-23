Chris Pratt to Voice Iconic Mustachioed Plumber Mario

Chris Pratt is set to voice iconic mustachioed plumber Mario in the upcoming animated film, Super Mario Bros. Nintendo announced the all-star voice cast on Thursday. The film arrives in theaters December 21, 2022.

Charlie Day will voice Mario’s brother Luigi; the brothers are the lead mushroom-devouring characters in the classic Nintendo video game series. Anya Taylor-Joy is cast as Princess Peach, Jack Black voices supervillain Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key is Toad, Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen is Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson is Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalo is Spike.

There are also cameos from Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario in the video game series for more than three decades. He has also voiced other characters from Super Mario, including Luigi.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film is being produced by Chris Meledandri of Illumination (Despicable Me, Minions) and Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto of Nintendo. The film will be written by Matthew Fogel, whose credits include The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and upcoming film Minions: The Rise of Gru.

“Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date,” Meledandri said in a statement.