Chris Pratt Is a Time-Traveling, Alien-Fighting Super Soldier in ‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer

Chris Pratt plays a soldier who has enlisted to fight a war 30 years in the future in the new trailer for The Tomorrow War, which will arrive July 2nd on Amazon Prime Video.

As depicted in the new trailer, the film kicks off when a group of time travelers from 2051 return to the present and demand help fighting a global war against a vicious alien enemy. In order to bulk up their ranks and win the war, the humans need more soldiers from the past to travel to the future and join the fight.

Pratt’s character, Dan Forester, is a military vet and high school teacher who is drafted to serve, and he takes up arms with the aim of saving the world for his young daughter. The Tomorrow War trailer doesn’t offer much else in the way of plot points, but there’s a wild mix of sci-fi and war flick action, some little light comedic relief, and the final shot offers a quick peek at the aliens terrorizing Earth.

The Tomorrow War was directed by Chris McKay with a script by Zach Dean. The cast also includes Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers.