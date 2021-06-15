Chris Pratt Goes Toe-to-Toe With an Alien Menace in Final ‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer

Amazon Prime Video has released the final trailer for the upcoming Chris Pratt sci-fi flick, The Tomorrow War, which will premiere on July 2nd.

The film’s premise is that time travelers from 2051 return to the present to demand help fighting a global war against an alien enemy. Pratt plays Dan Forester, a military vet and high school teacher who’s enlisted to serve and hopes to save the future for his daughter.

The final clip for The Tomorrow War offers a much more comprehensive look at the alien-fighting action than the previously released trailer. Along with giving a better look at the wild-looking aliens, the clip finds Pratt and his fellow soldiers — including his estranged father, played by J.K. Simmons — squaring off against the menacing creatures on crumbled city streets, vast arctic tundras, and even an oil rig in the middle of the ocean.

The Tomorrow War also stars Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers. The film was directed by Chris McKay from a script written by Zach Dean.