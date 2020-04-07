Chris Hemsworth Embarks on a Deadly Rescue Mission in Wild ‘Extraction’ Trailer

Chris Hemsworth tries to rescue a young child in the middle of an outrageously violent drug war in the new trailer for Extraction, set to premiere on Netflix April 24th.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction stars Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary who is thrust into the middle of a stand-off between the biggest drug lord in India and the biggest drug lord in Bangladesh when he’s recruited to rescue Ovi (played by Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the kidnapped son of one of the kingpins. But while Rake is able to retrieve Ovi from his captors, keeping him alive proves to be a different matter entirely.

The new trailer is filled with all sorts of over-the-top action and plenty of intrigue as the boundaries between good and bad collapse — and the target on Ovi’s head grows bigger. Throughout the mayhem, the bond between Rake and Ovi grows, as the mercenary does whatever it takes to save the boy, whether that means shoving him from one roof to another or throwing himself and the kid from a moving car.

Extraction also stars David Harbour, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli. The film was produced by Avengers: Endgame duo Joe and Anthony Russo, while Joe Russo wrote the screenplay.