Chris Hemsworth Pledges $1 Million to Fight Australia Bushfires

Chris Hemsworth said he and his family are donating $1 million to relief and recovery efforts as Australia continues to battle massive bushfires.

The Thor star, who spent much of his childhood in Melbourne, shared a video on Instagram, saying, “We’re really still in the thick of it here as there are plenty of challenging times ahead… I’m going to put forward a million dollars, and I was hoping that all of you could contribute in any way, shape or form. Every dollar counts. That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the frontlines, the people who have suffered, the communities that have taken a hit and are in desperate need of our support.”

In a caption accompanying the video, Hemsworth reiterated his request that people chip in what they could, saying, “It really does make a difference, so dig deep!” He also included a link in his bio to several several organizations and charities that “are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time.”

At least 24 people have died as a result of the bushfires, which have raged for months and destroyed 14.8 million acres of land and displaced thousands of families. Ecologists also recently estimated that nearly half a billion animals have died as a result of the fires, with approximately 8,000 koalas perishing in New South Wales alone.

Along with Hemsworth, other celebrities have pledged money to relief efforts, including Pink, Nicole Kidman and her husband, country star Keith Urban. Other individuals have also come up with creative ways to raise awareness about the fires overseas, including a California-based model and online sex worker who promised to send nude pictures to anyone who donated $10 to a specific disaster relief organizations.