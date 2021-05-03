Chris Gethard Stars in New Trailer for ‘Half My Life’ Comedy Special

Comedy Dynamics has released the trailer for Chris Gethard: Half My Life, a new comedy special/tour documentary from comedian and podcaster Chris Gethard. The film will be released to streaming services on June 1st, with an accompanying album on June 4th.

Half My Life follows Gethard’s 2019 comedy tour in which he performed in smaller, often DIY venues and spaces, with all the fun and challenges that come with them. (That includes alligators, apparently!) Along the way, Gethard reflects on the fact that he’s been performing comedy for 20 years — roughly half of his life.

“I’m very excited to work with Comedy Dynamics in bringing Half My Life to the world,” Gethard said in a statement. “Not only do I get to share some of my idiotic stories, but I also get to show the viewers some of the grimy venues that support underground comedy. Plus I almost get killed and eaten at the end. I’m pretty sure this is the only comedy special in history that can claim that.”

“Chris is incredibly talented across many different mediums, and anytime you can work with an artist as hard-working and creative as him, it’s usually a successful release for everyone,” Comedy Dynamics founder and CEO Brian Volk-Weiss said. “We’re excited to be sharing his new special with the world.”

Chris Gethard: Half My Life is directed by Kate Sweeney and produced by Lexi Tannenholtz. The film includes a soundtrack featuring Jawbreaker, Bad Moves, and Jeff Rosenstock.