Chris Cornell Documentary Produced by Brad Pitt in the Works

A new documentary chronicling the life of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell is in the works, according to a report in Variety. Peter Berg — best known for the films Lone Survivor and Deepwater Horizon — will direct. It will be produced by Cornell’s widow Vicky along with Brad Pitt, Berg’s partner in the production company Film 45.

Last month, Cornell’s life and music was honored at the I Am the Highway tribute concert in Los Angeles. It features an incredible lineup of artists, including the Foo Fighters, Metallica, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton and the surviving members of Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog. One of the highlights was Miley Cyrus’ soaring rendition of “Say Hello 2 Heaven.”

Cornell died by suicide hours after a Soundgarden concert at Detroit’s Fox Theater on May 17th, 2017. A coroner’s report concluded that “drugs did not contribute” to his death, but Vicky has pinned blame on the prescription painkillers and anti-anxiety medications that were found in his bloodstream and she has filed a lawsuit against a physician for “negligently and repeatedly” prescribing her husband “dangerous mind-altering controlled substances.”

His sudden death was a major shock to the tight-knit Seattle rock community. “He wasn’t just a friend, he was someone I looked up to like my older brother,” Eddie Vedder said weeks after his death. “I will live with those memories in my heart and I will love him forever.”