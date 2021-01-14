See Tom Holland as a PTSD-Suffering, Drug-Addicted Bank Robber in ‘Cherry’ Trailer

Tom Holland plays a young romantic/Army vet/bank robber in the genre-hopping new trailer for the upcoming film Cherry.

“Cherry follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances,” Apple Original Films, which produced the movie, said in a synopsis. “Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, Cherry features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way.”

The film reunites Holland, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man, with Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo brothers. Cherry will first premiere in select theaters on February 26th before arriving globally on Apple TV+ on March 12th.